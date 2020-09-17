Sections
Hindu Yuva Vahini leader found stabbed to death in UP's Bareilly

Hindu Yuva Vahini leader found stabbed to death in UP’s Bareilly

Sanjay Singh was very active in Hindu Yuva Vahini’s work due to which he had many political rivals in the area

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Police said five hospital staff members have been detained and were being questioned. (Representational Image)

A 37-year-old Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary was on Thursday found dead with stab wounds near a hospital he ran in Bareilly, a police officer said.

“The body [of Sanjay Singh] was found near his hospital in Dunka locality under Shahi police station area. The body had multiple stab wounds that could have resulted in his death,” said Bareilly’s senior police superintendent, Rohit Singh Sajwan. “We have sent the body for the post-mortem examination and lodged a murder case against unknown people.”

Also read: Four held in Delhi for stabbing man to death after one of them was ‘slapped publicly’

Sajwan said five hospital staff members have been detained and were being questioned. Police were also scanning CCTV footage from the murder scene.

Dinesh Singh, a relative of Sanjay Singh, said the latter was very active in Hindu Yuva Vahini’s work due to which he had many political rivals in the area. “I think his rivals are behind this incident.”

Singh was Bareilly district vice president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, which Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath founded in 2002.

