Hindu Yuva Vahini leader found stabbed to death in UP’s Bareilly

A 37-year-old Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary was on Thursday found dead with stab wounds near a hospital he ran in Bareilly, a police officer said.

“The body [of Sanjay Singh] was found near his hospital in Dunka locality under Shahi police station area. The body had multiple stab wounds that could have resulted in his death,” said Bareilly’s senior police superintendent, Rohit Singh Sajwan. “We have sent the body for the post-mortem examination and lodged a murder case against unknown people.”

Sajwan said five hospital staff members have been detained and were being questioned. Police were also scanning CCTV footage from the murder scene.

Dinesh Singh, a relative of Sanjay Singh, said the latter was very active in Hindu Yuva Vahini’s work due to which he had many political rivals in the area. “I think his rivals are behind this incident.”

Singh was Bareilly district vice president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, which Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath founded in 2002.