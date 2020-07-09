Sections
Home / Lucknow / I found out about his arrest through television: Vikas Dubey’s mother

I found out about his arrest through television: Vikas Dubey’s mother

Sarla Devi, mother of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur, on Thursday, said that she found out about his arrest through the television.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:53 IST

By Asian News International, Lucknow

Sarla Dubey, mother of alleged gangster Vikas Dubey, speaks to media personnel in Lucknow, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (PTI photo)

Sarla Devi, mother of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur, on Thursday, said that she found out about his arrest through the television.

“The kids were watching TV and I overheard his name and found out that he had been arrested,” Sarla Devi told ANI.

She also said that his in-laws are in Madhya Pradesh and added, “He visits the Mahakal Temple every year. Lord Mahakal has saved his life.”

When asked if she had an appeal for the authorities on what to do with Dubey, Sarla Devi said, “It doesn’t matter what I say, the government is going to do what is appropriate.”



Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh earlier today.

Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of Dubey, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively.

Shyamu Bajpai, also an aide to Dubey, was arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter on Wednesday. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000.

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) had gunned down Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district, earlier on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Arshad Warsi shares hilarious meme on learning Punjabi
Jul 09, 2020 18:25 IST
Properties worth Rs 2,203 crore including a Delhi bungalow attached in Yes Bank fraud case
Jul 09, 2020 18:26 IST
Manisha defines simplicity in this image from first film, Pheri Bhetaula
Jul 09, 2020 18:25 IST
Incessant rains prevent Nepalese pensioners from visiting Indian banks
Jul 09, 2020 18:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.