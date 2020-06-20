Sections
Home / Lucknow / Iconic Tunday Kababi reopens after 90 days

Mohammed Usman, the owner, said they have re-opened after more than 90-days.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 07:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Tunday Kababi eatery in the Aminabad area of Lucknow. (HT Photos)

After a lull, the iconic eatery Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi is back.

Mohammed Usman, the owner, said they have re-opened after more than 90-days. “We are presently serving mutton and chicken galaouti kebabs. However, we are yet bring back buffalo meat kebabs (considered to be the most popular dish) to the menu since shops selling the meat are still closed.”

The eatery, popular for its Awadhi cuisine, was established by Usman’s grandfather in 1905. The business was hit by the 68-day lockdown that began on March 25 to contain Covid-19, licencing issues and disruptions in meat supplies. “It was the first time in the restaurant’s 115-year history that we had to suspend operations during holy month of Ramzan in April,“ he said.

Relishing the galaouti kebabs would now be a little dearer to the food lovers since the eatery has raised prices. “We are selling mutton kebabs for ₹100 a plate and ₹80 for chicken galaouti kebabs,” said Usman. Initially, a plate of mutton kebabs used to cost for ₹84 whereas buffalo kebabs, which were the most popular, used to cost ₹50 a plate.



“Good things come at a price. I don’t mind spending a little extra on one of my favourites kebabs. I think things are gradually coming back on track after lockdown,” said Bilal Arshad, a patron.

