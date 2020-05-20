Sections
Home / Lucknow / IIT-K may begin animal trial of corona vaccine next month

IIT-K may begin animal trial of corona vaccine next month

The research has come to a stage when the developed vaccine would be put on trial on animals by next month. The discussion with the scientists of other Institutes is in progress for animal trial.

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Corrrespondent, Hindustan Times Kanpur

In case the results proved satisfactory, necessary measures would be taken for its trial on human beings in the next four months. (Representative image)

The scientists of the department of Biological Science and Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-K) who are developing an anti-corona vaccine, are likely to begin trial on animals next month. If the results are satisfactory, human trials would start in the next four months.

IIT-K director professor Abhay Karindkar said that the work was presently in the research stage. But soon the research was expected to be completed.

According to the professor in-charge of the Innovation and Incubation Cell of the IIT-K professor Amit Bandhyopadhyaya, two scientists of the bioengineering department, professor Sarvanan Matheswaran and professor Debendu Kumar Dass were carrying out research for developing two types of vaccines to check corona virus for the past two months.

“The research has come to a stage when the developed vaccine would be put on trial on animals by next month. The discussion with the scientists of other Institutes is in progress for animal trial,” he added.



In case the results proved satisfactory, necessary measures would be taken for its trial on human beings in the next four months.

According to professor Amitabh, the scientists were developing two kinds of vaccines. One of the vaccines would produce anti bodies in human beings to check the corona infection and to fight it out .

The other vaccine would effectively check the mutation of corona virus into different strains. At present most of the scientists were busy in developing anti-corona vaccine but they had not started research in this direction, he added.

The spikes of corona 19 virus have S-1 and S-2 protein through which it comes into contact of human beings. The IIT-K scientists were working on S-2 protein, he added.

