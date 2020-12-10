In a first, 516 women appointed as tubewell operators in UP

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath gives a giant replica of appointment letter to a newly appointed woman tube well operator in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 3,209 tube well operators, including 516 women, under the government’s Mission Rozgaar campaign. This is the first time that women have been appointed tubewell operators in the state.

The chief minister said that this was for the first time that youth were getting government jobs in UP without recommendations and favouritism. “Merit is the only criterion on which the successful candidates got jobs. The recruitment process (of the government) has remained transparent since this government came to power in 2017 and over 4 lakh youths got employment in the past 3.5 years,” he said.

Over 15 lakh youths got employed in the private sector during the same period and more than 1.5 crore youths were now self-employed with financial assistance from the banks, Yogi said.

“With our concerted efforts, the farmers of the state are now getting seeds and irrigation facilities timely. Besides this, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Fasal Beema Yojana, Per Drop More Crop and other schemes are making agriculture more profitable for the farmers,” the CM said.

Farmers were the foundation of a prosperous state and keeping this in mind, the government was continuously working towards doubling their income. “We are making all efforts for the prosperity of farmers,” he added.

“Tube-well operators play an important role in farming and it is historical that for the first time women have been appointed for this post. Besides this, water conservation also forms an important part of their duties,” CM Yogi said.

While the CM handed over appointment letters to Shobhit Shukla, Sujit Narayan, Arun Kumar, Khyati Sharma and Kanchan Nishad physically at a programme held in Lucknow, others were given the letters by public representatives in programmes held in respective districts.

UP minister for Jal Shakti Mahendra Singh said: “It is after 2011 that tube-well operators have been appointed. In addition, the area of irrigated land in the state has increased to 23 lakh hectares. For the first time, the selected youths were given a month’s training and in addition, they have been given appointments in districts opted by them,” he said.