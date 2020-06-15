Sections
Home / Lucknow / In a major reshuffle, seven IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

In a major reshuffle, seven IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivai Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Monday.

Six out of these seven officers, who were posted at the police headquarters in various posts, have been made Commander-in-Chief of the state’s Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) at Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Muradabad.

The list of IPS officers who were transferred includes the names of Kuntal Kishore, Rajiv Narayan Mishra, N Kolanchi, Ajay Shankar Rai, Atul Sharma, Pankaj Kumar, and Sabha Raj.

IPS Sabha Raj, who was previously posted as Commander of the 20th Battalion of PAC, Azamgarh, has been transferred to the DGP Headquarters, Lucknow.



Apart from this, the administration also transferred three Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) on the same day.

ASP Ashok Kumar Meena has been made the ASP, Rural, Saharanpur, while, Uday Shankar Singh has been assigned as ASP, Rural, Mathura, also, Dinesh Kumar Singh has been transferred to the post of ASP, Prayagraj.

