Home / Lucknow / Increase daily Covid-19 tests to 1.50 lakh, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Increase daily Covid-19 tests to 1.50 lakh, says CM Yogi Adityanath

In a meeting with senior officials, Adityanath said there was a need to think “two steps ahead” to effectively check the coronavirus spread.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:27 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

The chief minister said it was because of the strategy adopted by the government that the fatality rate in the state was “much less” than elsewhere in the country and the world. (ANI file photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over daily 1.46 lakh novel coronavirus tests being done in Uttar Pradesh and issued directions for increasing the capacity to 1.50 lakh per day.

He said 1.46 lakh tests were done in the state on Tuesday and it should be increased to 1.50 lakh per day, adding that testing plays the most important role in controlling the infection.

Work on enhancing the testing capacity should be continued, he said.



The chief minister said it was because of the strategy adopted by the government that the fatality rate in the state was “much less” than elsewhere in the country and the world. He stressed on adopting an effective strategy for bringing the fatality rate to its lowest.

There is a need for more studies and researches to understand the nature of the virus. There is a need for a detailed study on medical treatment of the patients who have recovered from the virus as this would help in formulating the strategy ahead, Adityanath said.

