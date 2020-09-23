International flights from Kushinagar by Diwali: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday night that international flights from Kushinagar airport in the Gorakhpur administrative division would start by Diwali. He also announced that the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura movement would be held with fanfare in the state next year.

The CM made the announcement while speaking at a review meeting of the development programmes in the state’s Gorakhpur administrative division that comprises districts such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj.

He said international flights would increase foreign tourists’ inflow since the region is part of the Lord Buddha pilgrimage circuit.

The CM directed the officials to make an integrated action plan to find a permanent solution to the flood menace in eastern UP. He asked them to engage in extensive dredging of rivers. He cited that the move would have dual benefits: relief from floods and an availability of sand that can fetch revenue for respective district administrations.

He told the officials that his government has managed to control the annual menace of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) to a large extent. “Make a project for house-to-house water supply in every JE-affected village,’’ he told the officials.

The CM ordered a bid to expedite work in the twin projects of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and a fertiliser factory in Gorakhpur.

The fertiliser factory is likely to become operational by July next year.

The CM said the region would get an economic face-lift after the under-construction Gorakhpur Link Expressway project would get linked to the Purvanchal Expressway.

He urged the officials to come up with a comprehensive plan for next year’s centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident. The Gorakhpur region, which had played a significant role in the country’s freedom movement, is replete with sites related to pilgrimage and the struggle for independence. The CM wanted to highlight the region’s historical contribution for the country’s younger generation.

He also reminded the officials about an effective surveillance system and contact tracing in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He added that mass awareness would be the key to prevent the spread of the viral infection until a vaccine is launched.