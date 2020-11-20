Investors lining up, post-Covid UP will be economic powerhouse: Minister

Satish Mahana claimed that industrial development authorities allotted more than 1,000 plots, attracting nearly Rs 9,700 crore investments during 2020-21 financial year so far. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Satish Mahana on Thursday claimed that during Covid-19 pandemic, the state maintained the rhythm of development by attracting investments in various sectors and predicted that it will also emerge as an economic powerhouse after Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mahana claimed that in the financial year 2020-21, industrial development authorities allotted more than 1,000 plots, attracting nearly Rs 9,700 crore investments and creating 1.96 lakh jobs.

“Post Covid-19, UP will emerge as an economic powerhouse of the country. Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the country in ease of doing business. The state government has launched several attractive policies to attract investments. The land allotment reforms are paving the way for big ticket investments. The state government is focusing on new sectors to attract investment and generate employment,” Mahana said.

“Several industrial parks, including apparel, handicraft, toy and MSME parks, are coming up along the Yamuna Expressway, giving a boost to the Make in UP policy,” he said.

The state government is developing Tappal-Bajana towns on Yamuna Expressway as a logistic hub while the Vrindavan area is being developed as a heritage city. To give a boost to development and tourism in the area, an integrated township will be developed in the area, he said.

A medical device park as well as a film city is coming up on 1,000 acres of land in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The state government has facilitated implementation of 43% MoUs signed with various companies, paving the way for investment of Rs 14,900 crore, he added.

Prominent investors include Hiranandani Group, Surya Global, Hindustan Unilever, MG Capsules, Kesho Packaging, Mountain View Technologies, etc., are lining up for investment in the state, he claimed.

Mahana added that the state has also attracted more than 40 expressions of intent for investment from companies of 10 countries, including Japan, US, UK, Canada, Germany, South Korea, etc, worth around Rs 45,000 crore.