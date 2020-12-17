‘It will be the best’: CM Yogi okays name, logo, design of Jewar airport

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Noida International Airport, coming up at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, would be the best and that the state government will leave no stone unturned in making it a world-class airport.

Yogi, who viewed a presentation on the airport, said it would be a pride of India and would come up as a global brand. He said the airport would add to the development of industrial infrastructure, boost tourism, promote exports, ease air traffic and lead to creation of more jobs. He said the civil aviation sector is a means of making multi-dimensional progress that would lead to economic development.

The Uttar Pradesh government has selected Zurich Airport International AG for the development of Jewar airport. Giving his nod to name, logo and design of the Jewar airport, Yogi said the state government would provide all possible help for its development.

The logo of the new airport has the state bird Saras (crane) on it and its design has been prepared on the pattern of world-class airports in London, Moscow and Milan.

UP’s director and special secretary, civil aviation, Surendra Singh said the master plan of the new airport has been sent to the union civil aviation ministry for approval. He said, as per terms of the concession agreement, the process of signing the support agreement has to be done by April 5, 2021. Singh said a letter in this regard has been sent and the same may be completed this month.

Singh said the new airport would have two runways. The number of runways will later be increased to five. It will initially have a passenger capacity of 12 million per year. It would be developed in four phases and would have an annual capacity of flying 70 million passengers in 2050, he said.

Singh informed the chief minister that district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has acquired 1,334 hectares of land for the airport. He said along with this, 48.097 hectare of land has been acquired for resettlement and rehabilitation purpose. He said, as of now, the land has been acquired for the development of two runways while 3,418 hectares more would be acquired for developing three more runways.

Timeline

*Union civil aviation ministry gave site clearance on July 6, 2017.

*Financial bids were opened on November 29, 2019, and Zurich Airport International AG quoted maximum premium of Rs 400.97 per passenger.

*UP government selected the Zurich company on December 16, 2019.

*Environment clearance was granted on March 9, 2020.

*Union civil aviation ministry gave in-principle approval on May 4, 2018, and security clearance on May 18, 2020.

*Zurich International Airport AG’s SPV Yamuna International Airport and Uttar Pradesh government’s Noida International Airport signed concession agreement on October 7, 2020.

*Concessioner Yamuna International Airport made a presentation about master plan of Noida International Airport on December 4, 2020, and the same has been sent to the Union civil aviation ministry.