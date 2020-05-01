‘JLNMCH tests over 5,000 Covid-19 samples free of cost’

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has so far tested over 5,000 samples of Covid-19 free of cost. These samples were from various districts of western UP, including Aligarh, Mathura, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras.

“Out of these 5118 samples tested at LJNMCH, 125 were found positive. On Wednesday, 239 tests were conducted and 10 of them were found positive. The patients, who tested positive, were from Aligarh, Etah and Mathura,”said Prof Shafey Kidwai, the spokesperson for Aligarh Muslim University.

“Venereal Disease Research Laboratory (VRDL) test for Covid-19 is being done at JLNMCH with utmost care and alacrity in compliance with the norms established by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” said Kidwai.

According to Professor Haris M Khan, the nodal officer for VRDL and chairman, department of microbiology, the medical college now has been assigned to test samples from Aligarh, Mathura, Etah, Kasgunj and Hathras free of cost. “The testing is done with prescribed protocol in three shifts and staff has not been given a single day off for a couple of weeks. Since samples tested positive requires confirmation test hence its reports get delayed,” stated Khan.

“Sometimes samples received from the centres do not conform to the protocol and it causes delay and inconvenience. At this juncture when the health workers are risking their lives their moral boosting is the need of the hour,” said Khan.