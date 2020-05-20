July exam schedule: AKTU to pay Rs 5L for every Covid-19-related staff death

The committee also decided that if any student or employee is diagnosed coronavirus positive during the examination, then the entire cost of treatment will be borne by the University’s Student Welfare and Employee Welfare Fund.

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) decided on Tuesday that if an employee dies of coronavirus infection during the examination period proposed in July, the university will pay the next of kin Rs 5 lakh from the Employees’ Welfare Fund as financial help.

The students, however, will not be covered under this as they benefit from the Student Welfare Fund of the university, an official said. However, it will be compulsory for all students appearing in the exams to download the Arogya Setu App.

The decision was taken at the examination committee meeting conducted through video-conferencing under the chairmanship of university vice-chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak.

The committee also decided that if any student or employee is diagnosed coronavirus positive during the examination, then the entire cost of treatment will be borne by the University’s Student Welfare and Employee Welfare Fund.

The university has made internet protocol-based CCTV cameras mandatory for the examination centres. It was also decided that no student will be detained on the basis of attendance.

In connection with the examination, the committee resolved that if the institutes open after June 30, depending on the status of the lockdown, then the examinations will be conducted as per the proposed schedule from July 6, Pathak said.

“If the lockdown does not open even after June 30, a proper decision will be taken by the vice chancellor of the university,” an official said.

It was decided that viva voce examination of MTech / MPharm / MARK / BTech will be conducted through video-conferencing.

Keeping in view the lockdown, A-category institutions will be made self centres. The number of such centres may be around 50. There will be no self centre arrangement for B and C-category institutions. Additional observers will be deployed in these institutions and the examination will be monitored through web-streaming.

Students’ attendance will be recorded through the face recognition system.

Additional sanitary assistance will be provided by the university to sanitize each examination centre. It is mandatory to ensure the provision of oxygen cylinders including physician, first aid at every examination centre.