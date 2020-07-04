Kanpur firing: Crackdown on criminals ordered a month ago

HC Awasthi said criminal gangs attacked police teams to escape from the spot or to get criminals released from police custody. (ANI)

A month ago, director general of police HC Awasthi expressed concern over attacks by criminals on police personnel.

In a circular issued on June 4, the state police chief directed police of all the districts, as well as the commissioners of police of Lucknow and Noida, to crack down on criminal elements to check recurrence of such incidents.

The increasing attacks on the police put a question mark on the leadership of superintendents of police and other senior officers posted in police ranges and zones, he said.

In many cases, it was observed that a delay in cases of murder, kidnapping, rape or biased action by policemen provoked criminal elements to target police personnel. Lack of strict action boosted the morale of criminals, he said.

Police officers should coordinate with influential local people and people’s representatives, Awasthi said. Attacks on police personnel not only made an adverse impact on their morale but also on their image, he noted.

Police officers should move with adequate force o take on the gangsters, he said.