Kanpur IG fined for not wearing mask, pays Rs 100

Inspector General of Police Mohit Agarwal had gone to Barra on Friday for inspection and had stepped out of his vehicle without a mask.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:52 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kanpur

Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal got himself fined for not wearing a mask in public.

Agarwal asked the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Barra police station, Ranjeet Singh, to fine him for stepping out without wearing a mask.

The SHO made the challan and handed over a copy to the IG who paid Rs 100 as fine on the spot.

Agarwal later told reporters that he had gone to Barra on Friday for inspection and had stepped out of his vehicle without a mask.



“I had discussion with the subordinates, including circle officers, and later realised that I was not wearing a mask. I immediately took out my mask from my official vehicle and put it on. But I felt it was ethical to get myself fined and set an example for police and public,” he said.

The state government had said that a fine of Rs 100 would be levied on those not wearing face covers in public. This was part of its measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

