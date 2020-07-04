Sections
Home / Lucknow / Kanpur incident a ‘well planned conspiracy’: UP DGP

Kanpur incident a ‘well planned conspiracy’: UP DGP

The DGP visited the encounter site in Bikru village and assured that the police will solve the matter soon and the accused will be brought to justice.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:51 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kanpur

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra have lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthi on Friday said that the Kanpur encounter incident, in which eight police personnel were killed, was a well-planned conspiracy.

The DGP visited the encounter site in Bikru village and assured that the police will solve the matter soon and the accused will be brought to justice.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. The criminals fled after the attack on police personnel. It was a conspiracy. An earthmover machine was put there deliberately to stop their way and in the darkness, they were attacked. This incident would not have happened without a well-planned conspiracy,” the DGP said.

“Forensic team from Lucknow and the local forensic team have collected evidence to unravel the conspiracy behind this attack. Further investigations are underway,” he said.



The DGP added, “The SSP is supervising various teams and the STF teams are also working in this.”

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra have lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey’s house.

Earlier today, the Inspector General Kanpur said that two criminals allegedly involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur have been neutralised.

“During a combing operation following last night’s encounter, two police personnel were injured and two criminals have been neutralised,” Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur had told reporters.

“We have also recovered weapons that were used in firing at the police personnel at night. A search operation is currently underway to nab other accused. Villagers have been called for the identification of the two deceased criminals,” he had added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid cash crunch, Maha nod to buy ₹1.37-cr cars for 4 ministers, babu, deparment
Jul 04, 2020 00:53 IST
Kanpur incident a ‘well planned conspiracy’: UP DGP
Jul 04, 2020 00:51 IST
Dowry death: Ludhiana man, five kin booked after wife ends life
Jul 04, 2020 00:49 IST
Proper poultry care in summer yields good results: GADVASU expert
Jul 04, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.