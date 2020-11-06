Sections
Home / Lucknow / ‘Keep off social media for 2 years’: Allahabad HC grants bail to man who made objectionable remarks against UP CM

Justice Siddharth passed the order Monday on a bail application by Akhilanand, who was booked in Deoria for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media against Adityanath and other public figures.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 14:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Allahabad

While granting bail, the judge ordered, “Applicant will not use social media for a period of two years or till the conclusion of trial before the trial court, whichever is earlier.” (HT Archive)

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of making objectionable remarks online against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the condition that he keeps off social media for two years.

Akhilanand has been in jail since May 12 and his counsel argued that he was falsely implicated in the case.

While granting bail, the judge ordered, “Applicant will not use social media for a period of two years or till the conclusion of trial before the trial court, whichever is earlier.” Akhilanand was also asked to furnish a personal bond and sureties.

The court said the applicant shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating witnesses during the investigation or the trial.

