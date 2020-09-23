Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / KGMU surgeons save man’s life by stitching windpipe in time

KGMU surgeons save man’s life by stitching windpipe in time

Doctors said he was in a very serious condition with severe respiratory distress and his oxygen saturation was very low

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The doctors repaired the man windpipe, food pipe, muscles and blood vessels during surgery. (Representational Photo/iStockphoto)

A group of doctors at the King George’s Medical University on Tuesday saved the life of a 19-year-old man, whose windpipe was damaged in a brutal attack by unknown miscreants in Balrampur on September 10.

“Rinku Tiwari of Ratohi village in Balrampur was attacked at around 1.30am and brought to trauma centre with breathing distress at 10am. His windpipe was clearly damaged, and during surgery, we found his food pipe was also damaged and repaired it,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member, trauma surgery department.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccine: ‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DGCI issues new guidelines

The surgery took over three hours and the team comprised Dr Sandip Tiwari, the head of department, along with Dr Samir Misra, Dr Yadvendra Dheer and Dr Harshit Agrawal.

He was in a very serious condition with severe respiratory distress and his oxygen saturation was very low.

“We did an urgent tracheotomy in the holding area and decided to operate upon the patient once he stabilises,” said the doctor.

“We repaired his windpipe, food pipe, muscles and blood vessels during surgery and the patient is being discharged now,” said Dr Misra on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai suburbs experience second highest 24-hr Sept rain in 26 years
Sep 23, 2020 08:40 IST
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 23, 2020 03:34 IST
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Sep 23, 2020 07:50 IST
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Sep 23, 2020 07:23 IST

latest news

Taapsee says she will ‘break all ties’ with Anurag if he is found guilty
Sep 23, 2020 08:58 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 testing capacity reaches over 12 lakh
Sep 23, 2020 08:56 IST
Schools for classes 9-12 to resume in Bihar from Sep 28
Sep 23, 2020 08:53 IST
IPL 2020: RR, CSK hit joint-most sixes in an IPL match
Sep 23, 2020 08:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.