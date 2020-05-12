Kheri reports first case in 10 days, city doc tests positive

Ten days after Kheri district was declared free from corona positive cases, a doctor engaged in treating Covid-19 patients tested positive on Monday.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Kheri Dr Manoj Agrawal confirmed this.

“One among nine samples received from Kheri tested positive while others were found negative,” a report from district control room read on Monday.

The doctor was serving at the district hospital on contractual basis.

He is being treated at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU). The doctor was also associated with a private nursing home in the city, said sources.

The private nursing home where the doctor attended patients was evacuated and sanitized on Monday. The nursing home staff and some patients were sent to district hospital for proper screening and related checkups.

Contact tracing of the doctor was being carried out, officials added.

Kheri had reported first corona positive case on Mar 19, when a local trader tested positive after his return from a business tour of Istambul in Turkey. Later, on April 4, three jamaatis from Dhaurahra tested positive. All these four cases, including Kheri trader who was treated at the KGMU, Lucknow and the three jamaatis quarantined in Behjam- have recovered and been discharged. Since then, Kheri hadn’t reported any fresh case due to which it was categorized as ‘green zone’.

