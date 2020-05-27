Lady teacher gets clean chit in Pak glorification case

The teacher, while searching example of proper noun on Google, had found the content. She subsequently copied it and pasted it in the original form. (Representative image)

Police gave clean chit to a Muslim lady teacher, who was accused of glorifying Pakistan through her online teaching content, and said she posted the objectionable content owing to human mistake.

The school teacher while teaching students online gave examples of proper noun like ‘I will join Pakistan army’, ‘Pakistan is our dear home land’ and ‘Rashid Minhas (Pak plilot) was a brave soldier’ but she emerged unscathed in the police investigation on Sunday as the probe found that she did it due to human mistake.

The school teacher, Shadab Khan, a resident of Rahmat Nagar, was in the eye of the storm for sharing the controversial content on the school’s WhatsApp group, created for teaching students during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, prompting netizens to call her ‘desh drohi’ or ‘anti national’. However, the teacher quickly clarified and posted a written apology for the ‘human mistake’.

The teacher, while searching example of proper noun on Google, had found the content. She subsequently copied it and pasted it in the original form and forwarded it to her husband who converted it in PDF file and sent it back to her for sharing it with students in the WhatsApp group.

In haste, the couple did not even bother to check the objectionable content, inviting anger of parents who complained it to the school authorities. The school authorities in turn lodged a written a complaint with police and also suspended the teacher beside serving her a show cause notice with seven days time to respond. A BJP leader also briefed media persons on the matter.

On Sunday, the teacher along with her husband was called to Gorakhnath police station by CO Praveen Singh who with the help of cyber team got their mobile phones checked and recorded the statement of teacher only to find that the act was not intentional and was human mistake.

“It has been found that carelessness on the part of teacher and human mistake led to the incident. As a teacher she should have been more alert.” CO Praveen Singh said.

Teacher Shadab said, “I have tendered apologies before students who are like my children and also to the parents and school administration. It all happened just by mistake. However, if any evidence surfaces against me, I am ready to face any action. Hang me if I am guilty. I am an Indian and will die as Indian.”

After she was given clean chit, local people and also those from Hindu community came out in support of women. They also demanded that her suspension should also be revoked.