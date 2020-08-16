Lakhimpur gangrape: Yogi Adityanath govt has failed to control crime, says BSP

BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said, “BSP chief Mayawati is repeatedly raising the issue of deteriorating law and order as it is felt that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been unable to contain crime in the state.” (ANI Photo)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said on Sunday the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to control crime and that the law and order situation in the state is worsening after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Lakhimpur district.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered on Friday in the Isanagar area of the district. Police later recovered her body from a sugarcane field. Two men have been arrested in connection to the case.

“See, from some time, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has been worsening. Rape incidents, murders of Dalits, law and order have become a question in the state. The public is upset and wants such incidents to stop,” Sudhindra Bhadoria, the BSP’s national spokesperson, said, according to news agency ANI

“BSP chief Mayawati is repeatedly raising the issue of deteriorating law and order as it is felt that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been unable to contain crime in the state,” he said.

Satyendra Kumar, Lakhimpur Kheri’s superintendent of police (SP), has said the two accused have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the National Security Act (NSA).

