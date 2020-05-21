Leader of oppn seeks UP speaker’s intervention in release of Azam, kin

After appeals to the government failed to elicit response, the leader of opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Thursday wrote to UP assembly speaker requesting him to intervene and help SP leaders Azam Khan, wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan get released from jail on parole.

While Azam is the Member of Parliament from Rampur, his wife Tazeen is MLA from Rampur assembly seat.

Son Azam Abdullah was elected MLA from Suar seat in Rampur but was disqualified over his age controversy.

All three are in Sitapur jail since March end.

The three are in jail over a case of forgery in Abdullah’s birth certificate submitted with his election affidavit. The Allahabad High Court had set aside Abdullah’s election. However, Chaudhary still mentioned Abdullah Azam Khan as MLA in the letter to the Speaker.

Chaudhary wrote: “The health of Tazeen Fatima is bad. She had hip surgery and pus formation has happened due to lack of care. Then she had her arm fractured after a fall in the jail. Her arm is in plaster and she is in immense pain and suffering. She is ill and elderly and is susceptible to Covid-19 as the cases are rising in jails. We wrote to the chief minister also but nothing has come out of it so far. I plead you for the release of Azam Khan and his family from the jail considering their health and the holy month of Ramzan so that they can observe Ramzan at home.”

He reminded the speaker that all over the country the governments are releasing prisoners over the Covid-19 scare and Supreme Court order on it.