Leopard that fell in deep well rescued in Amroha

A leopard, which fell into a deep well in a village of Amroha district, has been rescued by forest department and Wildlife SOS rapid response unit, Agra. The leopard is under treatment and observation of veterinary doctors at Animal Hospital in Etawah Safari.

Updated: May 28, 2020 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Agra

The leopard was given a medical examination by the veterinary team and then transported to the forest range office in a transport cage. (Sourced)

On Monday morning, the Wildlife SOS team received an emergency call from the forest department about a leopard that had fallen into a deep well. An eight member team from the Wildlife SOS rushed to Amroha in two vehicles to assist the forest department.

The forest officers and police personnel cordoned off the area to keep curious onlookers away at a safe distance. Dr S Ilayaraja, deputy director of Wildlife SOS, veterinary division and Dr Pritam, senior veterinarian from the Wildlife SOS, Agra Rescue Center, tranquilised and immobilised the leopard. They then climbed down into the well and safely extricate the leopard out of the well.

The leopard was given a medical examination by the veterinary team and then transported to the forest range office in a transport cage. Once the animal recovered from the sedative, it was then shifted to the Animal Hospital in the Etawah Safari for treatment and observation.



