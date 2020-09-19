Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / LESA’s ‘Good Morning Team’ to check power theft in Lucknow

LESA’s ‘Good Morning Team’ to check power theft in Lucknow

LESA officials have got special permission from authorities to conduct early morning and night raids

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:57 IST

By Anupam Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

LESA has constituted two teams to conduct morning raids in the areas reporting maximum line losses. (File photo)

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has formed a ‘Good Morning Team’ as part of a campaign to check power theft and act against those involved in the practice to run heavy appliances at night in Lucknow.

“The campaign is aimed at exposing consumers who pilfer power,” said LESA executive engineer Gyan Prakash. He added they were getting regular complaints of heavy line losses in areas like Zehra colony, Sonaron Wali Gali, Nanak Nagar, etc. “Here, line losses were touching 60%. Our staff was baffled when they were unable to find any power theft during the day time.” Prakash added that is why they roped in informers, and through them, got to know about residents stealing power at night.

Also read: ‘Vasooli Bhabhi’: Meet Madhya Pradesh’s women recovery agents for outstanding power bills

“During the last 10 days, we have conducted six raids in morning hours and surveyed 225 houses. LESA has lodged cases against 75 residents who, despite stealing power, were not ready to pay bills.”

LESA superintendent BN Sharma said they have fined 225 residents around Rs 40 lakh. He added they have constituted two teams to conduct morning raids in the areas reporting maximum line losses.

LESA officials have got special permission from authorities to conduct early morning and night raids.

Mani Ram, a junior engineer, said night patrolling has been started to check power theft. “Soon our night raids, with help of police, will also begin. Teams will record power theft on camera, and carry out raids with proof. We are keeping our morning raids short and quick because we do not want to give power thieves the time to collect mobs, which often come to their rescue.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Sep 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Sep 19, 2020 15:36 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 16:02 IST
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Sep 19, 2020 14:14 IST

latest news

Throw away these 5 things. Right now!
Sep 19, 2020 16:39 IST
‘Home to illegal bomb-making’: Dhankhar lashes out at Bengal govt
Sep 19, 2020 16:37 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Char Dham road project not referred for appraisal, says ministry in Rajya Sabha
Sep 19, 2020 16:37 IST
Serie A: Top five teams to watch out for this season
Sep 19, 2020 16:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.