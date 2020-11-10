Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Light and sound show, in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, begins at Sarnath

Light and sound show, in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, begins at Sarnath

The light and sound show will be held daily between 7.30pm and 8pm at Dhamekh Stupa, a historical Buddhist site

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Varanasi

The show is a retelling of Lord Buddha’s life and his preaching. Sarnath is a holy site, where Lord Buddha had delivered his first sermons. (Sourced)

Sarnath reverberated with the life and times of Lord Gautama Buddha in the baritone voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday evening, when the light and sound show came to life following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a video-link.

The light and sound show will be held daily between 7.30pm and 8pm at Dhamekh Stupa, a historical Buddhist site.

The Rs7.88-crore project would mesmerise the visitors to Sarnath, said an official from the tourism department.

“The show is a retelling of Lord Buddha’s life and his preaching. Sarnath is a holy site, where Lord Buddha had delivered his first sermons,” said Keertiman Srivastava, regional tourism officer.



Also Read: National Green Tribunal restricts use of firecrackers for all festivals this year

Bachchan narrated the story of Lord Buddha’s life, which would be displayed through colourful lights, he said.

“The show will give a boost to tourism. A large number of international tourists visit Sarnath. However, most of them visit during the day. Their footfall is likely increase in the evening because of the show,” he said.

“Visitors will get to know more about the importance of historical monuments in Sarnath and Lord’s Buddha’s life,” he added.

The entry to the show was free for the visitors on the first day.

UP minister for tourism Neelkanth Tiwari, Varanasi divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal, and Varanasi district magistrate (DM) Kaushalraj Sharma and several other officials watched the show on the inaugural day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Nov 10, 2020 17:32 IST
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Nov 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Nov 10, 2020 17:31 IST
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST

latest news

UAE to spend $41 mn to develop technology to grow food in arid regions
Nov 10, 2020 17:34 IST
Atal Tunnel the way to income generation through homestays: HP govt
Nov 10, 2020 17:33 IST
More clean-up marshals to be deployed in Mumbai during Diwali to ensure people follow Covid-19 rules
Nov 10, 2020 17:33 IST
Mumbai: More clean-up marshals to be deployed during festival to ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules
Nov 10, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.