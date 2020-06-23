Light to moderate rainfall in Uttar Pradesh

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall coupled with thundershower occurred at eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the meteorological department said.

The state also witnessed heavy rain in isolated places, it said.

According to the meteorological department, rain and thundershower is very likely at most places over the state on June 24, 25 and 26.