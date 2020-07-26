Sections
Light to moderate rainfall recorded in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Meteorological department, there was heavy rainfall at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh during the day.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

The weather office said rain and thundershowers are very likely at a few places in the eastern part of the state and isolated places in the western part on July 27. (ANI Photo)

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers occurred at a few places in western Uttar Pradesh and in isolated areas in the eastern part of the state on Sunday.

The weather office said rain and thundershowers are very likely at a few places in the eastern part of the state and isolated places in the western part on July 27. It predicted rainfall and thundershowers at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the western part on July 28.

Rainfall is very likely at most places in the state on July 29, the weather office added.



