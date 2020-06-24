Light to moderate rains in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, MeT Dept says normal monsoon so far

The monsoon has been normal in Uttar Pradesh so far, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Wednesday. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers occurred at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and at a few places in the western part of the state, according to the MeT Department.

Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the state.The weatherman has forecast rain/thundershower at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at many places in western UP for June 25.

Rain/thundershower is very likely at most places in eastern UP and a few places in western UP on June 26 and June 27, according to the MeT Department.