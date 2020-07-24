Sections
Liquor shops outside containment zones to remain open on Saturday, Sunday lockdown: UP govt

In an order, the government informed that the liquor shops will not be closed during the weekend from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. Other than the containment zones, liquor shops in the state shall remain open on all seven days.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:49 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 58,104, including 21,012 active cases. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that the liquor shops outside containment zones would remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.

In an order, the government informed that the liquor shops will not be closed during the weekend from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. Other than the containment zones, liquor shops in the state shall remain open on all seven days.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 58,104, including 21,012 active cases. While 35,803 cases have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 1,289.

