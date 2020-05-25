Sections
Lockdown 4.0: Domestic flight operations resume in Lucknow

As many as 10 flights will take off for cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru from the airport and a similar number will be landing here during the day , airport director AK Sharma said.

Updated: May 25, 2020 13:23 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Necessary precautions , as per guidelines , including sanitization of luggage, thermal screening ,use of masks, social distancing are being strictly followed, Sharma said. (ANI file photo)

Domestic flight operations started from the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport here on Monday morning, as passenger air travel resumed within the country after a gap of two months, owing to the Covid-19-induced lockdown. 

Necessary precautions , as per guidelines , including sanitization of luggage, thermal screening ,use of masks, social distancing are being strictly followed, Sharma said.

Similar precautions are also being taken by airport and airline staff, the director added.



