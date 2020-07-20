Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC closed till July 21 due to spike in Covid cases

Sections
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:34 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Earlier, the Lucknow bench had been closed till July 19 after six staff members tested positive for Covid-19. (PTI Photo)

Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court will remain closed on July 20 and 21.

“There shall be no judicial or administrative function in the High Court at Lucknow on July 20 and 21 and also there shall be no physical/e-filing on July 20 and 21,” as per the directions of the Chief Justice, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

Earlier, the Lucknow bench had been closed till July 19 after six staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 2,250 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, according to Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Sunday.



With this the total active cases in the state now stand at 18,256 while 19,845 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease in the state, he added.

The death toll due to the disease stood at 1,146 in the state.

