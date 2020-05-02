Lucknow hospital employees protest against govt proposal

Sections
The employees of different hospitals of Lucknow abstained from work and held a candlelight protest at 1 pm, on Friday, against the government proposal to deduct various allowances.

Updated: May 02, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Hospital employees protest against the cut of dearness allowance by the government, at Civil Hospital in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)

At the civil hospital, employees including pharmacists, technicians, data operators gathered at OPD area and lighted candles maintaining social distance, said Akhilesh Srivastava, UP medical and public health ministerial association.

“Six different allowances have been removed from our salary and the DA has been put on hold. We are working hard during lock-down, particularly the ones in health services hence our allowances should not be deducted,” said Srivastava.

Meanwhile, at KGMU also the employees including president of the employees’ council Pradip Gangwar, vice president Priya Yadav, along with other office bearers lighted candles. “Employees protested without coming close to each other. The staff of different departments remained in their departments and lighted candles maintaining distance,” said Gangwar.



“If a staff gets salary around ₹50000, the minimum deduction will be around ₹3000 and more for the higher-income group,” Sunil Yadav, said the national spokesperson of the Indian public service employees federation.

We understand that Covid-19 has put a lot of pressure upon the governments across the countries and we are ready to work extra for the patients but the government should also understand the need of the employees, said Srivastava.

