Lucknow man sets himself on fire at home, triggers blast

A man (35) allegedly immolated himself inside his house, leading to the compressor of his refrigerator exploding at Rajni Khand locality under the jurisdiction of Ashiana police station in Lucknow, police said.

The incident took place early on Friday.

Police said no other person was injured in the blast. Locals said the incident had triggered panic in their neighbourhood. They said the blast also damaged the window panes of adjoining houses.

The blaze was contained after two fire tenders reached the spot, police added.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man set himself ablaze in his kitchen by lighting cooking gas, but the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder there was found intact, said Beenu Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), cantonment, Lucknow.

The deceased has left behind a note, blaming his family for his death by suicide.

“The preliminary probe suggested multiple reasons behind his death by suicide. His wife had taken her life on July 27. The man, who was in the real estate business, was also going through an acute financial crisis,” the ACP said.

“His parents had disowned him in 2010 for marrying against their wishes. He had been staying separately since then,” the ACP added.