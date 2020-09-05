Lucknow Metro gears up to restart operations on September 7

Ahead of restarting operations of Lucknow Metro on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) managing director reviewed the operational preparedness of Metro stations on Saturday.

Kumar Keshav said, “ I want to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitisation of Metro premises, including ticket counters (TOMs), AFC gates, TVM machines, Entry-Exit gates & other high-frequency touchpoints.”

“I have instructed the operational staff, such as Station Controllers (SCs), Customer Care Assistants (CRAs) & security personnel to wear masks and gloves while dealing with commuters to adhere to the social distancing norms & adopt other safety measures,” said Kumar Keshav.

He said, “No one would be allowed to walk inside the station without a mask. Temperature of every passenger would be recorded through thermal scanners and passengers would be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu app too.”

“Keeping in mind the health and safety of the commuters amid the outbreak of Covid-19, UPMRC will follow the highest standards of health and hygiene. The revamped guidelines of UPMRC extend to every outlet and encompass check-in procedures, station premises, and surveillance systems. Lucknow Metro will follow normal timings of operation _ 6 am to 10 pm from September 7.”

He said, “Special emphasis would also be on mopping and cleanliness inside the Metro premises. Signage and markings have also been placed within the station premises and inside trains to maintain social distancing.”

Kumar Keshav said, “ Metro staff will encourage passengers to use the GoSmart Card which is a contactless form of travel that can reduce the transmission risk of the coronavirus. The cards can be recharged online, thereby ensuring a safer travel experience as compared to tokens.Commuters can also use these cards for generating tokens from ticket vending machines for their family members.”

The station premises of the Lucknow Metro will be sanitised at regular intervals and trains will also be sanitised twice a day.

Kumar Keshav , said, “ At every station, Lucknow Metro will ensure safety of staff and passengers both by adopting the highest level of hygiene and safety measures for the well-being of the commuters .”