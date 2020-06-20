Lucknow: One dead, two injured as boiler explodes in chemical factory

According to police, two women workers fainted due to the explosion after which they were rushed to the hospital where they are reported to be stable. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

A labourer was killed and two women workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Chinhat area on Friday, a police official said.

According to police, two women workers fainted due to the explosion after which they were rushed to the hospital where they are reported to be stable.

“There are no reports of fire or gas leak. Two women who received injuries and fainted in the factory were shifted to hospital and are stable now while one labourer died in the accident. We’re investigating the matter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Somen Verma said.