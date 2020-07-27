Sections
Home / Lucknow / Lucknow Police reunite 8-year-old girl with family

Lucknow Police reunite 8-year-old girl with family

The minor went missing from the Bazarkhala police station area at 7 am. According to the police, 25 Polygon teams and more than one dozen PRV vehicles were deployed to find out the child.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:14 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Speaking to ANI, Sarvsreshtha Tripathi, DCP West said, “Lucknow Police found the eight-year-old specially-abled girl within nine hours.” (ANI Photo)

Speaking to ANI, Sarvsreshtha Tripathi, DCP West said, “Lucknow Police found the eight-year-old specially-abled girl within nine hours.”



“25 Polygon teams and more than one dozen PRV vehicles were deployed. The girl was located at 3 am from the outer premises of the Medical College with the help of CCTVs and locals,” Tripathi added.

