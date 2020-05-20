Lucknow ready to shift gears in lockdown 4.0

It’s 12.30 pm and the temperature is a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.

But unmindful of the heat, Vijay Shanker Verma, 64, more popularly known as ‘Lalla’ in Chaupatiyan locality of the old city, is busy getting his shop cleaned.

“Today I have opened it for the first time March 23. But I don’t have any mutton supplies so I didn’t do any business. My workers have returned and we are waiting for the government nod to resume sale of non-vegetarian food, specially because Eid is close,” says Verma, the chef and owner of ‘Lalla Biryani’, a 35- year-old shop.

Since he speaks of Eid, does his customer base include Muslims too? Muslims prefer ‘halal’ (which means permissible in Arabic) meat. So does ‘Lalla’ a Hindu, follow ‘halal’ slaughtering of animals, meaning killing an animal through a slow cut to the vein, carotid artery and windpipe? Hindus and Sikhs are known to prefer ‘jhatka’ or swift slaughter.

Verma’s answer showcases the communal amity of Lucknow.

“I operate my shop out of a mosque and buy my stuff from Muslims only. About 40 per cent of my client base is Muslim. I am an Indian first, a Hindu later,” he says. Old city in Lucknow is home to some iconic eateries – Tundey kebabs, Raheem’s Kulcha Nahari, Mubeen’s pasanda kebabs, Idrees’ biryani, all of whom are just about as eager to open. “We have heard that the government might allow sale of meat from Wednesday and if that happens we will slowly start operations,” said Abu Bakr, the owner of Idrees Biryani. From salt ‘lassi’ to makhan malai and ‘rabri’, the special ‘kesar milk’ and those mouth watering ‘imartis’ or the refreshing ‘thandai’, he old city is a foodie’s paradise.

Many labyrinthian lanes of the old city are also famous for ‘khastas and samosas’ deep fried in desi ghee, drawing people from across the city. This part of the state capital is also famous for its intricate zardozi and chikankari art work – all of which has been hit. “I think it will still take a day or two for things to normalise,” says Mohd Shahzad, a zardozi worker who has come back from Hardoi hoping to begin work.“We heard that there would be some relaxations but at least today there has not been any work. Like me hundreds of workers are waiting to start work,” he said.

TRAFFIC LIGHTS COME TO LIFE

At the Vidhan Sabha Marg, traffic lights have come to life. The once deserted roads have started recording decent movement. Waiting at the crossing for the light to turn green, one can see that nearly all movement is on personal vehicles.

There are a few buses too, but it is not clear if they are ferrying people or running exclusively for migrants whom the government has barred from walking on the road or cycle their way back to their village. “It has been done for their safety as they were dying on the roads and putting themselves at great risk while walking abnormally huge distances,” a policeman manning the Vidhan Sabha Marg crossing says. One quickly realises that there are fewer barricades on the road. The curbs are coming off, bit by bit.

MASK PLEASE!

At the polytechnic crossing and in Indira Nagar, policemen check if the people follow the mask-social distancing norm while driving. “There can just be two persons other than driver in the car and pillion riding isn’t allowed on two wheelers,” says a policeman as he stops a motorcyclist violating the norm. Going out without a mask or face cover or violating social distancing protocol while driving can lead to a fine of Rs 1000. However, the policemen at polytechnic crossing clear people with a warning.

AH, SWEETS!

There are just two sweetshops open-- Tripathi’s in Hussainganj and another small shop in the old city. “I made ‘boondi ke laddoo’ as today is Tuesday when many people offer them as ‘prasad’ (offering) to lord Hanuman,” says V Tripathi, the owner of one of the city’s oldest sweet shops.

But the more popular Chappan Bhog in Sadar and Ram Asrey in old city as well as in Hazratganj are closed, as is Parampara, another famous sweetshop.

BUSINESS IS PEANUTS!

At the Moongphali Mandi, a wholesale market of puffed rice, roasted grams and peanuts, shopkeepers say the business is down.

“In pre-lockdown days we had buyers from across the state capital and did business of Rs 8000. Now, it has shrunk to just about Rs 2000, that too because it’s the cheapest food the poor can afford and vendors are coming to buy it,” says Roshan Gupta, a whole seller who explains that gram and puffed rice is nutritious too.

TESTING WATERS!

A lone cloth shop is open at Mahanagar crossing and the owner is busy chatting on the phone. “Please don’t take a photo,” he requests, before getting back to his mobile.

CONTAINMENT ZONES!

An entire food street in Nazirabad is closed for vehicular traffic. This street also houses a row of food joints, the most popular being Tundey Kebabs, the first shop Tundey’s family set up out of old city. This area is a covid hotspot, a policeman says, explaining why the food street has been barricaded.

Another street out of bounds is Latouche Road that opens at Qaiserbagh crossing and has a queer mix of gun shops, music shops and sanitaryware stores.

There have been several corona positive cases from the vicinity leading to the barricade.

IRONY!

While driving out of the old city, one cannot resist capturing an interesting photo. A fruit seller has parked his cart right at the entrance of Mubin’s non-vegetarian shop. The irony of the situation isn’t lost on some young Muslim women. “It seems Mubin has diversified his business and started selling fruits too!” they joke.

PARTING SHOT!

At Madhurima, a bakery-cum-restaurant in Gomtinagar, one stops for a reality check. At the entrance the watchman subjects one to a thermo scan. “You can’t go in, your temperature is reading 41 on this machine,” he says.