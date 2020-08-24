Lucknow’s KGMU to test all its staff for Covid-19, fine protocol violators

West Bengal, Aug 23 (ANI): Health worker collects a blood sample from police personnel for the COVID-19 test, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) authorities have decided to conduct coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test for all their staff members after vice-chancellor (V-C) Lieutenant General (retired) Bipin Puri, pro V-C Professor GP Singh and several other faculty members were found to have contracted Sars-CoV-2 that causes the disease.

The medical university’s Covid-19 task force will also strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the campus such as imposition of fines on violators.

Over 200 people from KGMU have tested Covid-19 positive to date, including resident doctors and nurses.

“There are about 9,000 staff members, including contractual workforce. We will conduct Covid-19 test on all the staff. We are drawing up a list and a schedule for the exercise,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

“Fines and punitive action, as advised by the state (Uttar Pradesh) administration, will be used effectively to enforce wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing norms,” KGMU authorities said in a press note after a meeting of the task force.

The V-C has directed the committee members to implement the guidelines at the earliest. Public address (PA) system will be installed at help desks to make patients and attendants aware of the viral outbreak.

The task force has also decided to put up barricades at vantage points to prevent overcrowding on the campus of the medical university, use volunteers and interns to make patients and attendants aware about the pandemic, ensure 24x7 monitoring of all waiting areas and effective use of closed-circuit TVs (CCTVs) to keep a tab on the crowd.

Communication with patients and attendants will also be made more effective.

KGMU’s administrative staff underwent Covid-19 test on Friday after V-C Puri was found to be infected. The driver of Pro V-C Singh, who is under home isolation after he tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday, too, was found to have contracted the viral infection.

