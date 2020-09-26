Sections
Lucknow’s new cancer hospital is ready, Rajnath Singh to inaugurate: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister reviewed the progress of developmental projects being carried out in the Lucknow division.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 08:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also stressed on the need to ensure quality of the developmental projects. (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive/Representative)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared that a new cancer hospital with modern facilities was ready in Lucknow and will soon be inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The CM’s statement was made during a review of development works in Lucknow division that comprises Lucknow, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Unnao districts.

He asked officials to target keeping Covid-19 positivity rate under 4 percent and death rate below 1 percent. He said there was a need to pay special attention to controlling the infection in Lucknow.

“Improve recovery rate. Testing of those in high-risk groups should be prioritised. The government has appointed new senior nodal officers for 16 districts, including Lucknow. The Lucknow nodal officer would begin coordinating for Covid-19 control from Saturday. There’s a need to pay special attention to control the infection in Lucknow,” said the CM.



Yogi asked for better activation of Covid Level-2 hospital in Unnao and said it should lead to an improved recovery rate. He said the state government has made an elaborate plan to provide safe drinking water to villages with high arsenic and flouride content. He asked officers to install piped water for such villages if necessary.

The CM asked for increasing Covid surveillance in Hardoi. Talking about Lakhimpur Kheri and the Tharu tribal community, Yogi said their huts should be managed by women self-help groups.

He said completing development projects in time with desired quality was important. “The quality of works should be such that they become symbols of public trust,” he said.

The CM also asked for better upkeep of cow shelters and development of local spots of tourism importance.

Lucknow projects

Yogi said of the total 37 projects in Lucknow, each worth between Rs 10 crore and Rs 50 crore, 10 were complete and work was on a fast track for the remaining 27 projects.

The development projects for the capital city include construction of a 200-room hostel for married professionals, ophthalmology block and medicine and kidney transplant centre at SGPGI; a transit hostel for nurses and a boys hostel at KGMU and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia state administration and management academy at Chak Ganjaria.

Other projects include construction of a multilevel parking at the Lucknow bench of high court and a velodrome at Guru Gobind Singh Sports College apart from the development of the second phase of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University.

