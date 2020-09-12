Lucknow to have country’s ‘largest’ start-up incubator

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in talks with the Central government to involve STPI for the project. (PTI Photo)

The country’s ‘largest’ start-up incubation centre will come up on around 2.5 lakh square feet land in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh electronics corporation, the start-up nodal agency appointed by the state government, has already identified land opposite the Amausi airport for the facility.

The corporation is in talks with software technology parks of India (STPI), a central government enterprise, to build and operate this start-up incubator.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken up the issue with the union ministry of IT & electronics to rope in STPI to assist the state government in implementing the project.

Recently, STPI had made a presentation before the state’s infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC), and shared the plan and scale of the project.

During the presentation, STPI had demonstrated its capabilities through the recently established state-of-the-art centre of excellence at Mohali, Chandigarh.

“The proposed facility will be developed on the plug and play model, following the global standards to offer an all-inclusive ecosystem helping start-ups and innovators realize their dreams,” said Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary, department of IT and electronics of the state government.

“This incubation centre will work on a hub and spoke model wherein the largest incubator will act as hub for all other government recognised incubators and e-cells in the state to draw synergies from the hub for their capacity development and growth,” added Kumar.

The state government has also received a proposal from IIT Kanpur to establish a centre of excellence on artificial intelligence in Noida.

The state government is also working with STPI to develop IT Parks in various cities, including Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bundelkhand region, and Bareilly among others.

Also Read: Lucknow to get seven more special trains from Saturday

The Prayagraj IT Park has become operational and is functioning at full occupancy. Meerut IT Park is in advance stages of development and is expected to be operational by November this year.

Construction work on Agra and Gorakhpur IT parks is in full swing and expected to be completed by December. These parks too provide incubation facilities.

Also Read: Migrants in UP pack their bags as former employers lay out red carpet for their return

STPI is also assisting the state government to establish the first centre of excellence in MediTech at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

Deputy chief minister and IT and electronics minister Dinesh Sharma has assured full support from the government to all agencies working to materialise this project. New start-up policy of the state government offers additional incentives of 50% to start-ups based in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions as well as to those where start-up founders/co-founder is a woman, divyangjan or belongs to the transgender community.