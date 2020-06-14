Sections
Home / Lucknow / Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon’s health better, says hospital

“He is better. In the night, he had to be operated upon. At present, he is in ICU, but he is improving,” Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 12:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he had fever and complications related to urology. (ANI file photo)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is doing better and he is currently in the ICU of the Medanta Hospital here, an official said on Sunday.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he had fever and complications related to urology.

