Mahant Nritya Gopal Das admitted to Medanta in Lucknow

In August, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had tested positive for Covid-19 when he was in Mathura. He recovered later.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness and increased heartbeat. (HT Photo)

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was rushed to Medanta hospital in Lucknow on Monday from Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness and an increased heartbeat.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital where a team of experts is looking after him.

“A high-level team of experts has been formed under the directions of Dr Rakesh Kapoor, medical director, Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, consisting of critical care, cardio thoracic surgeon, pulmonology and internal medicine to look after him,” said a bulletin issued by the hospital.

In August, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had tested positive for Covid-19 when he was in Mathura. He was rushed to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and recovered later.

