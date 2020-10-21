Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / Man in Uttar Pradesh gets 13 days in jail for harassing woman 10 years ago

Man in Uttar Pradesh gets 13 days in jail for harassing woman 10 years ago

A local court here has sentenced a man to 13 days imprisonment for harassing a woman in Budhana town of the district in 2010.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Muzaffarnagar

According to prosecutor, the man was arrested for harassing a woman on a road in Budhana town of the district on August 26, 2010. (File photo for representation)

A local court here has sentenced a man to 13 days imprisonment for harassing a woman in Budhana town of the district in 2010.

Judicial Magistrate Pervinder Singh has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on the convict, Nafees, after holding him guilty under section 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 297 of the Criminal Law Act.

According to prosecutor Punit Kumar, Nafees was arrested for harassing a woman on a road in Budhana town of the district on August 26, 2010.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Oct 21, 2020 15:56 IST
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Oct 21, 2020 14:11 IST
Cabinet announces bonus for central govt employees: All you need to know
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand CM approves ₹75 lakh for martyr fund; increases uniform allowance for cops
Oct 21, 2020 15:59 IST
Auto lobby eyes impact of a Biden presidency
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST
Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2557 vacancies to reopen on Oct 23
Oct 21, 2020 15:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.