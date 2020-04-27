Sections
Home / Lucknow / Man tests positive in Covid-free Bareilly

Man tests positive in Covid-free Bareilly

The 38-year-old man had complained of breathing problem initially and was admitted to the district hospital on Saturday.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bareilly

The sample of the man, a resident of Hajiapur locality in Bareilly, was sent to IVRI on Sunday and the man tested positive for coronavirus in the report sent to the CMO on Monday.

A 38-year-old man in Bareilly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to chief medical officer VK Shukla.

The sample of the man, a resident of Hajiapur locality in Bareilly, was sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) on Sunday and the man tested positive for coronavirus in the report sent to the CMO on Monday.

Bareilly was declared corona-free when six people, resident of Subhash Nagar, all from same family and diagnosed with the deadly virus had recovered fully and were discharged from the hospital on April 17.

According to CMO Shukla, the 38-year-old man had complained of breathing problem initially and was admitted to the district hospital on Saturday. His condition deteriorated after which he was shifted to SRMS hospital, which is a level 1 Covid-19 facility. Shukla said the man’s contacts were being investigated and precautionary steps were being taken to sanitise Hajiapur locality and declare it a containment zone.



