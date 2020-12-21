Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Manish Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday

Manish Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday

Before the 2022 assembly polls, the AAP will test its political prowess in Uttar Pradesh’s panchayat elections due in March next year.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 20:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

File photo: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be visiting Uttar Pradesh’s capital city, Lucknow, on Tuesday to officially launch the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Sisodia will be the first high-profile AAP leader to visit the state after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which AAP faced a drubbing in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of Sisodia’s visit, AAP volunteers on Monday started posting pictures allegedly of dilapidated buildings of UP government schools with hashtag ‘Selfie with Sarkari School’ from across the state.

Ever since Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced AAP’s decision to contest the UP assembly polls, there has been a war of words between AAP leaders and BJP ministers on the issue of Kejriwal model versus Yogi Adityanath’s “good governance”, with emphasis on government schools and healthcare sector.



Brajesh Kumar Mishra, associate professor of political science, Jai Narayan PG Degree College, said, “The way the BJP government is reacting on the statements of AAP leaders, it points at a strategy to create another centre of opposition among non-BJP parties in Uttar Pradesh and confuse non-BJP voters.”

Also read: Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad

The BJP will be more than happy if AAP cuts into opposition’s vote bank, Mishra added.

Before the 2022 assembly polls, the AAP will test its political prowess in Uttar Pradesh’s panchayat elections due in March next year.

“With nothing to lose, AAP will resort to all sorts of ‘methods’ to gain public attention and remain in news,” said a political commentator not willing to be quoted.

AAP’s UP Twitter handle has posted several pictures showing UP schools in poor condition. The tweets were also tagged to the chief minister.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Happy to captain SA in Tests until right candidate is found: De Kock
by Associated Press
Owner of popular eatery ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ opens new restaurant in Delhi
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Ratan Tata: Doyen of industry, leading philanthropist
by HT Correspondent
Sri Lanka coach Arthur relishing Boucher battle in South Africa series
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.