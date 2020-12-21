Manish Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be visiting Uttar Pradesh’s capital city, Lucknow, on Tuesday to officially launch the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Sisodia will be the first high-profile AAP leader to visit the state after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which AAP faced a drubbing in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of Sisodia’s visit, AAP volunteers on Monday started posting pictures allegedly of dilapidated buildings of UP government schools with hashtag ‘Selfie with Sarkari School’ from across the state.

Ever since Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced AAP’s decision to contest the UP assembly polls, there has been a war of words between AAP leaders and BJP ministers on the issue of Kejriwal model versus Yogi Adityanath’s “good governance”, with emphasis on government schools and healthcare sector.

Brajesh Kumar Mishra, associate professor of political science, Jai Narayan PG Degree College, said, “The way the BJP government is reacting on the statements of AAP leaders, it points at a strategy to create another centre of opposition among non-BJP parties in Uttar Pradesh and confuse non-BJP voters.”

The BJP will be more than happy if AAP cuts into opposition’s vote bank, Mishra added.

Before the 2022 assembly polls, the AAP will test its political prowess in Uttar Pradesh’s panchayat elections due in March next year.

“With nothing to lose, AAP will resort to all sorts of ‘methods’ to gain public attention and remain in news,” said a political commentator not willing to be quoted.

AAP’s UP Twitter handle has posted several pictures showing UP schools in poor condition. The tweets were also tagged to the chief minister.