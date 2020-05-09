Maurya, Priyanka condole death of journalist in Agra

Pankaj Kulshrestha, a senior journalist from print media was on ventilator support for 36 hours and breathed his last in isolation ward of SN Medical College and Hospital.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi have condoled the death of senior journalist, Pankaj Kulshrestha (50), who died due to Covid-19 infection in Agra on Thursday night.

Kulshrestha, a senior journalist from print media was on ventilator support for 36 hours and breathed his last in isolation ward of SN Medical College and Hospital where he remained admitted for three days.

In his condolence message, the deputy chief minister Maurya stated that he was deeply saddened by untimely demise of senior journalist Pankaj Kulshrestha and held it an irreparable loss for journalism.

“Pankaj Kuldrestha (50) was a soft spoken and a sober man, leaving his mark in journalism and also setting an example for others while fighting his battle against Covid-19,” said Maurya while praying for eternal peace to the departed soul and also adequate strength to his family members to bear the loss.

Deputy chief minister urged journalists, working in field as frontline warriors, to be extra cautious about their own safety and security while accomplishing their professionals tasks. He stressed on the need of self discipline in the fight against Covid-19 and also on maintaining social distancing while performing duties.

Pankaj Kulshrestha was on ventilator support for 36 hours after facing respiratory distress, informed Dr Ashish Gautam, the nodal officer for Covid-19 treatment at SN Medical College and Hospital. “The journalist was under quarantine for some time and was admitted in SN Medical College and Hospital after his health started deteriorating. He was suffering from respiratory distress and fever, the common symptoms of coronavirus and was thus kept on ventilator for 36 hours during his 3-day day stay in the isolation ward of SN Medical College and Hospital,” stated Dr. Ashish Gautam.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her sorrow on demise of journalist Pankaj Kulshrestha in her tweet. She applauded the tough task being undertaken by journalists in these times of coronavirus outbreak and advocated an insurance cover for journalists in Uttar Pradesh beside financial relief for family members of the Agra based journalist.

Kulshrestha is survived by his mother, wife and a teenager son.

Meanwhile Agra continued to be on top in the state with 678 Covid-19 positive cases.

“The total of Covid-19 positive cases in Agra district stands at 678 after 8023 samples taken till date. As many as 275 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after being cured. According to an audit conducted, there have been 19 deaths of Covid-19 cases. In all, active cases are 384 in Agra,” informed district magistrate Agra Prabhu N Singh.