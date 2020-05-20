Sections
Home / Lucknow / Mayawati accuses Cong, BJP of doing politics over issue of sending migrants home

Mayawati accuses Cong, BJP of doing politics over issue of sending migrants home

The former UP chief minister said BSP workers have been helping migrants in the entire country “without caring for publicity”.

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, Lucknow

“Unlike the BJP and Congress, BSP has not indulged in any disgusting politics,” she said. (ANI)

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and BJP, accusing them of doing politics over the issue of sending migrant labourers home.

The Congress and Uttar Pradesh government have been involved in a war of words over the issue of buses for migrants. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “The disgusting politics being done in the past several days, specially by the BJP and Congress in the name of sending migrant labourers home is most unfortunate. Are these parties accusing each other in connivance to divert attention from the tragedy?”.

“If it is not so then the BSP has to say that instead of insisting on sending the migrants by buses, the Congress should help them go home by trains by arranging their tickets,” she said in another tweet.

The former UP chief minister said BSP workers have been helping migrants in the entire country “without caring for publicity”.



“Unlike the BJP and Congress, BSP has not indulged in any disgusting politics,” she said.

“Also, BSP has a suggestion for the Congress party that if they have to help the migrants return through buses only and not by train, then it would be better that they send these buses to Congress-ruled states for helping labourers “ Mayawati said.

The UP government on Tuesday said the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to ferry migrant workers contained registration numbers of two-wheelers and cars.

The Congress, however, rejected the claim, challenging Yogi Adityanath’s government to conduct a “physical verification” of the buses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
Goa: HC allows state board to conduct 10th and 12th exams
May 20, 2020 16:22 IST
No fear, athletes will get to train properly again: Anjum Moudgil
May 20, 2020 16:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.