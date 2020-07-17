Sections
Mayawati asks UP govt to pay special attention to cleanliness in Covid centres

“The government needs to pay serious attention that most of the Covid centres set up in UP to check coronavirus do not become new centres of diseases because of lack of cleanliness and proper maintenance,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:19 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Press Trust of India

BSP Supremo Mayawati also expressed concern over the plight of migrant labourers who have returned to their home towns after the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI file photo)

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday claimed that there was lack of sanitation in Covid facilities set up in the state and expressed fears that they could emerge as new centres of the spread of the infection.

She also expressed concern over the plight of migrant labourers who have returned to their home towns after the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In another tweet, the BSP chief said, “The economic condition of lakhs of migrant labourers, who had returned to their homes in UP because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, continues to be very bad and now they are forced to wander for their livelihood. This is a matter of grave concern.”



