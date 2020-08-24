Sections
Home / Lucknow / Mayawati slams UP govt over law and order situation in state

Mayawati slams UP govt over law and order situation in state

Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of the state, Mayawati demanded strict action against those involved in them .

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Lucknow

Mayawati lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.

BSP president Mayawati on Monday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state and asked if this was ‘Ram Rajya’ .

 Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of the state, Mayawati demanded strict action against those involved in them “There is a spurt of crime in the state like rape of a Dalit minor in Sitapur, murder of a young man and breaking his son’s hand for refusing to do bonded labour in Chitrakoot, and double murder in Gorakhpur. Is this the Ram rajya of the government? Strict action should be taken against culprits, this is the demand of BSP,” she said in the tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant in unseen videos at sister Shweta’s wedding and reception, watch
Aug 24, 2020 15:29 IST
Indian Twitter is the scene for a battle over the book Delhi Riots 2020
Aug 24, 2020 15:31 IST
Sonia asks CWC to elect a new chief, Rahul questions timing of dissenters’ letter
Aug 24, 2020 15:27 IST
Arvind Kejriwal launches online OPD appointment system for child and mother healthcare hospital
Aug 24, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.