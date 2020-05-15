Migrant woman delivers baby at Agra railway station

The railway doctor and his team delivered the baby girl in the waiting room of the Agra fort railway station premises. (HT Photo)

A pregnant migrant woman travelling in Shramik special train delivered a baby girl in the waiting room of Agra fort railway station on Thursday. She was attended by railway doctor and staff at the station premises and was later admitted to Sarojini Naidu medical college.

Public relation officer (PRO), NCR, Agra SK Srivastav said, “We got a message that a pregnant woman Maya Devi, travelling to village Birari, Ikdil in Etawah, with her husband Anand Kumar in the train number 09169 Shramik special train has serious labor pain.”

After that, the railway doctor Dr Bhadan and his team delivered the baby girl in the waiting room of the Agra fort railway station premises. Both mother and child are safe and admitted to SNMC for further care. The railway officials also presented food items to the woman, Srivastav said.

Agra fort railway protection force (RPF) inspector Shri Yadav and railway official Ghanshyam Meena and other staff were present and assisted the family.

Notably, on May 8, a woman from Chhapra district of Bihar delivered a baby on Shramik special train, at Agra fort.

YOGESH DUBEY