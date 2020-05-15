Migrants’ influx: Samples in each pool doubled for testing

On Thursday, 2,082 samples were pool tested. Out of the 426 pools, 35 pools were found positive. The laboratories also tested 4,878 samples. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)

The UP health department has decided to increase the number of samples in each pool from five to ten for testing in view of the arrival of a large number of migrant workers in the state. Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said at a press conference here on Friday that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had now allowed the state health department to include up to 25 samples in each pool for pool testing.

On Thursday, 2,082 samples were pool tested. Out of the 426 pools, 35 pools were found positive. The laboratories also tested 4,878 samples, he said.

The health department has directed the surveillance committees constituted in the villages and urban areas to keep watch on migrant workers sent for home quarantine.

Asha (Accredited social health activists) workers have been directed to pay house-to-house visits in the villages to know their well-being.

Asha workers across the state have contacted 2.63 lakh migrant workers staying in home quarantine.

In their report, Asha workers have stated that 305 migrant workers staying in home quarantine have Covid-19 symptoms. The health department has collected the migrants’ samples for tests, he said.

On the basis of the alert provided by the Aarogya Setu app, the health department contacted 6,500 people across the state who had come in contact with Covid-19 positive patients, Prasad said. The samples of 14 such people tested positive and they were admitted in isolation wards.

Fifty-eight people with co-morbidity were directed to remain alert, he said.